Top Stories
Ashley Benson Brings Boyfriend G-Eazy as Her Date to Sister Shaylene's Wedding!

Ashley Benson Brings Boyfriend G-Eazy as Her Date to Sister Shaylene's Wedding!

Angelina Jolie Explains Why She Separated from Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie Explains Why She Separated from Brad Pitt

Michelle Obama Explains What Juneteenth Means to Her

Michelle Obama Explains What Juneteenth Means to Her

Drake Just Did Something Pretty Awesome While Stuck at Home

Drake Just Did Something Pretty Awesome While Stuck at Home

Fri, 19 June 2020 at 7:49 pm

Prince William Reveals Princess Charlotte & Prince George's Baking Adventures Involve These Two Messy Things

Prince William Reveals Princess Charlotte & Prince George's Baking Adventures Involve These Two Messy Things

Prince George and Princess Charlotte have reportedly taken over the kitchen while in quarantine with their parents, Prince William and Kate Middleton, and younger brother, Prince Louis.

In a sweet story shared by the Duke of Cambridge today, he revealed that his two eldest kids have been “attacking” the kitchen.

“The children have been attacking the kitchen and it’s just been an explosion of flour and chocolate everywhere,” William said, before adding that he and Kate are also spending a lot of time baking.

Back in April, a source told US Weekly that Kate “bakes and decorates cakes with the kids on the weekend to keep them entertained.”

During quarantine around the world, many celebrities have turned to baking to spend their time indoors.

Just a few months ago, bread mixes were all the rage!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Prince George, Prince William, Princess Charlotte, Royals

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty Images
  • Jamie Foxx is bulking up to play Mike Tyson - see his muscles! - TMZ
  • Check out the first look of Lili Reinhart's new movie - Just Jared Jr
  • Kristen Doute has broken her silence after being fired from Vanderpump Rules - TooFab
  • See photos from Raven Symone's intimate, backyard wedding! - Just Jared Jr