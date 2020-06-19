Prince William Reveals Princess Charlotte & Prince George's Baking Adventures Involve These Two Messy Things

Prince George and Princess Charlotte have reportedly taken over the kitchen while in quarantine with their parents, Prince William and Kate Middleton, and younger brother, Prince Louis.

In a sweet story shared by the Duke of Cambridge today, he revealed that his two eldest kids have been “attacking” the kitchen.

“The children have been attacking the kitchen and it’s just been an explosion of flour and chocolate everywhere,” William said, before adding that he and Kate are also spending a lot of time baking.

Back in April, a source told US Weekly that Kate “bakes and decorates cakes with the kids on the weekend to keep them entertained.”

During quarantine around the world, many celebrities have turned to baking to spend their time indoors.

Just a few months ago, bread mixes were all the rage!