Ryan Murphy Explains Why 'The Politician' Season 3 Likely Won't Happen for Several Years

Season two of The Politician just premiered on Netflix, but fans will likely be waiting a long time for the third (and possibly final) season of the series.

The show’s co-creator Ryan Murphy has explained why he won’t move forward with a third season for several years.

“I think for me, for that show, I would like to do, and I think all of us involved in it, would probably like to do three seasons total,” Ryan told Collider. “And I think where season two ends, what I would love to do is take a couple of years off and have Ben Platt get a little bit older for his final race. That would obviously be a presidential race, right? That’s always what we had designed, and I think that’s what our plan is. I’m going to wait. Ben is young, so I want to wait a couple of years to figure out how we age him up a little bit. But that’s always been my plan.”

Want to know what happens at the end of season two?

Click inside to find out spoilers for the end of the second season…

SPOILERS AHEAD —

The second season ends with Ben‘s character Payton Hobart becoming a State Senator in New York. The election ends in a tie, but Judith Light‘s Dede Standish decides to concede and give him the job. Flash forward to two years later, Payton’s mom Georgina Hobart (Gwyneth Paltrow) has been elected President of the United States with Dede as her VP. She decided she only wants to serve one term and Dede will run for president four years later and she asks Payton to be her VP.

Here’s the song that Ben sings at the end of the second season!