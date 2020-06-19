'Sister, Sister' Actor Marques Houston, 38, Defends Engagement to 19-Year-Old Fiancee

Marques Houston, who played Roger Evans on the series Sister, Sister, is defending his engagement to fiancee Miya Dickey, who is half his age.

The 38-year-old actor and singer says that he met Miya in 2018 while attending a Jehovah’s Witness convention, where she “became friends” with the daughter of his manager Chris Stokes.

“I met Miya in 2018 through a mutual friend. Never before then, did I even know she existed. The fact that she was listed on one of our films was a misprint or someone being messy. Anyone can post on IMDB. And there’s no way someone that young could even work on a film set in the position of Art Directer because that position requires years of experience,” Marques wrote on Instagram.

He continued, “Miya is like a daughter to Chris Stokes because we are all like family. Being a Jehovah’s Witness, we all showcase true love like family. That’s it. Chris’ real daughter, Chrissy Morales became friends with Miya in 2018, where we all first met Miya at a Jehovah’s Witness convention. It was then that Chrissy and Miya became friends.”

Marques then explained the story about how he and Miya became a couple.

“Miya and I didn’t start dating until she was an adult. We fell in love and got engaged in March of 2019. My dad Michael loves her, and the people I am closest to all love her as well. Most importantly we have Jehovahs blessing 😁 There is so much more to be concerned about in the world, than creating rumors about me. No one ever gets facts anymore, they just run with ‘stories,’ but hey, I guess it comes with the territory 🤷🏾‍♂️. So to all the rumors about me, none of it is true! And that’s the story,” he wrote.

See another photo of them below!