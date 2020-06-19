Snooki's Exit from 'Jersey Shore' Explained in Season Finale

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi has left the MTV series Jersey Shore after a cringeworthy moment in the show’s latest season finale.

Angelina Pivarnick‘s wedding to Chris Larangeira was the focus of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation‘s season finale on Thursday (June 18) and there was plenty of drama in the episode.

Snooki, JWoww, and Deena Cortese gave a speech at the wedding and Angelina was not happy with some of the jokes that were made. In a confessional, she said, “It’s the wrong f–king place. It’s the wrong time. You don’t do this at somebody’s wedding.”

After confrontations with Angelina, Snooki made the decision to leave the show. She told Deena, “I’m quitting, I think. I think this is it. This is not fun.”

In Snooki‘s confessional, she said, “I just love my roomies, always. Jersey Shore is literally my life. I never would have met my best friends, so the fact that is has to end like this, for me, it really sucks.”

Snooki previously announced that she was leaving the show back in December 2019.

