Sweden's Crown Princess Victoria & Husband Prince Daniel Celebrate 10th Anniversary With Never Before Seen Images From Their Wedding

Crown Princess Victoria is following in her younger brother, Carl Philip‘s footsteps.

To celebrate her 10th wedding anniversary to husband Prince Daniel, the couple shared four never before seen images from their own nuptials.

Victoria and Daniel wed at the Stockholm Cathedral in Sweden on June 19, 2010.

“The 19th of June 2010 was a special and very happy day in our lives,” the crown princess couple shared on the royal house’s Instagram. “Among the absolute strongest memories are all the people who chose to celebrate it in different ways with us – out on the streets of Stockholm, in Ockelbo and other parts of the country.”

The caption continued, “We still carry the warmth and good wishes we received that day. Today, we want to take this opportunity to thank you for the support we have experienced during these ten years, and which means a lot to us.”

Victoria and Daniel have two children together: Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar.

If you missed it earlier this week, Carl Philip and his wife, Princess Sofia, shared a handful of new images from their own wedding day.

