Alicia Keys Reveals She Was Almost a Member of 3LW!

Ian Holm Dead - 'Lord of the Rings' &amp; 'Alien' Star Dies at 88

Fri, 19 June 2020 at 12:16 am

Taylor Swift Explains Why Juneteenth Should Be Celebrated as a National Holiday

Taylor Swift is opening up about the importance of Juneteenth and why the day should be celebrated as a National holiday.

The 30-year-old singer shared an article from The Root that included a video of the history of the holiday.

“Happy Juneteenth! I want to thank @TheRoot and @RhapsoDani for allowing me to post this video about the significance of today, June 19th, and why it should be celebrated as a National holiday,” Taylor tweeted right after the stroke of midnight on June 19.

Taylor continued, “Personally, I’ve made the decision to give all of my employees June 19th off in honor of Freedom Day from now on, and to continue to educate myself on the history that brought us to this present moment.”

“For my family, everything that has transpired recently gives us an opportunity to reflect, listen, and reprogram any part of our lives that hasn’t been loudly and ferociously anti-racist, and to never let privilege lie dormant when it could be used to stand up for what’s right,” she concluded.

Last week, Taylor spoke out against statues of racist historical figures and said that she doesn’t think that states should replace any of the ones torn down by protesters.

