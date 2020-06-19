Teyana Taylor's 'The Album' is Out Now - Listen Here!

Teyana Taylor just dropped her new album!

The 29-year-old singer and dancer just released her fourth studio album titled The Album.

For her new album, Teyana teamed up for collabs with tons of famous friends including Missy Elliott, Big Sean, and Lauryn Hill.

The night before, Teyana hosted a star-studded listening party for The Album.

If you didn’t know, Teyana and husband Iman Shumpert are currently expecting their second child together. They are already parents to four-year-old daughter Iman Tayla, also known as Junie.

