'The Baker and The Beauty' Showrunner Reveals His Plans For Season Two After The Show Was Cancelled

Many are still upset about the cancellation of The Baker and The Beauty by ABC, which was announced earlier in the week.

Amid the outrage, showrunner Dean Georgaris is opening up about what what would’ve happened after that surprise engagement in the finale episode, and his plans for season two.

“I was certainly aware that it was a possibility, but I was heartbroken,” he admits to ET about the cancellation news. “The cast, the crew, the experience of filming the first season just was one of those experiences that you carry with you for the rest of your life.”

The show does have the potential to get picked up by another network still and Dean is revealing the season two plans revolve a lot around Daniel and Noa and their “continuing love story.”

“Getting engaged is easy, but actually trying to live together as a run-up to the marriage is a whole different ball game, and again that’s an experience that is true in every culture. You think you know someone and then you move in with them,” Dean adds. “We would continue to see Noa’s company and explore the run-up to Noa’s film because that was her dream, and when we left her, she was going to do it. When we pick up her story, it would be after she’s done it, while the film’s being edited.”

