Tray Savage Dead - Rapper Dies at 26 After Fatal Shooting

Rapper Tray Savage has died after being shot in Chicago.

The 26-year-old rapper, whose real name was Kentray Young, was “shot in the neck and shoulder” while driving around in his car on Friday morning (June 19). He died from his injuries at the University of Chicago Hospital.

It has been reported that Tray was driving his girlfriend to her house when the shooting happened, according to E! News.

There are no suspects at this time, but witnesses say they saw a “white SUV, possibly a Mazda,” speeding away from the site of the crime.

Tray Savage was a member of Chief Keef and he was known for songs like “Faces” and “I Got the Mac.” We’re sending our thoughts and condolences to his loved ones during this difficult time.