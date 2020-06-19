Vanessa Hudgens Is Ready for Summer in Her Cute Pink Romper!

Vanessa Hudgens brightens up the town with her cute street style on Friday afternoon (June 19) in Los Angeles.

The 31-year-old actress wore a pink and purple romper while grabbing some food to-go at Earthbar.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Vanessa Hudgens

Vanessa has been active on social media for the last few weeks showing her support for the Black Lives Matter movement and on June 19, she expressed how she believes Juneteenth should be a national holiday.

Vanessa also has been seeking justice for Breonna Taylor. She wrote this week, “It’s been 3 months and they still haven’t arrested or fired the cops who killed Breonna Taylor. F**king unacceptable. Let’s keep fighting for her. Keep goin fam ❤️”

See the photos of Vanessa in her workout clothes after another trip to Earthbar just one day earlier.