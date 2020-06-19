Top Stories
Alicia Keys Reveals She Was Almost a Member of 3LW!

Ian Holm Dead - 'Lord of the Rings' & 'Alien' Star Dies at 88

Fri, 19 June 2020 at 1:44 am

Wale Releases Surprises EP 'The Perfect Storm' - Listen Now

Wale Releases Surprises EP 'The Perfect Storm' - Listen Now

Wale is surprising fans with a new EP.

The 35-year-old rapper just released his new music project titled The Perfect Storm, inspired by the Black Lives Matter movement.

After being on the frontlines of protests, Wale hit the studio to work on the six-track EP detailing his perspective on the fight against racial injustice.

Earlier this week, it was announced that Wale‘s song “On Chill” with Jeremih is nominated for Best Collaboration at the upcoming 2020 BET Awards, which will take place virtually on Sunday, June 28.

You can download Wale‘s new EP off of iTunes here – You can listen to The Perfect Storm below!
Photos: Warner Records
