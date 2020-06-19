Will Smith Says Getting Divorced Felt Like He Failed In Life

Top Stories
Fri, 19 June 2020 at 5:45 pm

Will Smith is opening up about how he once felt that he failed in life after his divorce from his first wife.

During an episode of Red Table Talk this week, the 51-year-old actor opened up about his split from Sheree Zampino Fletcher, who is the mother of his eldest son, Trey.

“I want to talk about one interesting concept that you’ve brought up quite a bit in regards to Trey and divorce — and the idea being that just because a man might not be the best husband, does not mean he isn’t a good father,” Jada Pinkett Smith, who is married to Will now, said.

Will admitted that “with Sheree and with Trey, that was a really difficult time.”

“Divorce was the worst thing in my adult life, divorce was the ultimate failure for me,” he added. “I’ve been hurt a lot in my adult life, but I don’t think anything touches the failure of getting divorced from my 2-year-old son’s mother.”

A few weeks earlier, Will called an emergency family meeting to discuss the impact of coronavirus pandemic. See what happened here…
Photos: Getty
