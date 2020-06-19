Top Stories
Fri, 19 June 2020

Winnie Harlow Apologizes to Woman Accusing Her of Being a 'Mean Girl,' Then Says She's Lying for Clout

Winnie Harlow Apologizes to Woman Accusing Her of Being a 'Mean Girl,' Then Says She's Lying for Clout

Winnie Harlow was accused of being a “mean girl” by a woman who encountered her at a party this week and while the model initially apologized, she now says the woman is lying for clout.

It all started after Twitter user @Dimplez tweeted, “Had the wildest encounter with @WinnieHarlow… crazy how someone so pretty could be so ugly–as a human being. God bless her.”

Winnie replied, “:s what happened?”

@Dimplez then responded, “Oh you know… pushing me out the way as you bulldozed your way to the front of a drink line. Having your manager call our mutual friend to ask me to take the tweet down. Typical mean girl BS. Be blessed.”

Winnie replied, “My love we were all tipsy, if I passsed you to the bar it wasn’t on purpose, it was an open bar. And I’ve just woken up to this I didn’t have anyone do anything. I apologize if I’ve made you feel a way that was definitely not my intent xx.”

Then, there were posts claiming that Trey Songz had to deescalate the situation, so Winnie messaged him on Instagram to ask about his side of the story.

Click inside to find out what happened next…

Winnie shared a screencap of her conversation with Trey and tweeted, “Trey Songz had to hold you back from “dragging” me? Neither one of us knows you or what you’re talking about, Why lie about this whole thing… stay blessed xx.”

Winnie also tweeted out a link to The Shade Room’s recap of all the drama and said, “Why do people lie for clout..?”

See all of the tweets below…
