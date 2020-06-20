Top Stories
James Van Der Beek Has Shared Some Devastating News

Can You Guess the Hot Celeb Dad Bods?

Sat, 20 June 2020 at 10:58 pm

Amy Schumer Applauds Women for Coming Forward with Allegations Against Comedians

Amy Schumer Applauds Women for Coming Forward with Allegations Against Comedians

Amy Schumer is applauding the brave women that are coming forward and sharing their stories.

The 39-year-old actress and comedian took to Instagram on Saturday (June 20) to give a shout-out to women sharing their stories after comedian Chris D’Elia faced accusations of sexual harassment and grooming.

“Hey. Crazy time right? Lot goin on. I just wanted to take a second to say how brave the women coming forward are about the mistreatment they have experienced at the hands of comedians or in any other profession,” Amy wrote. “Especially the ones who weren’t of legal age to consent. There are great men out there. And there are men who humiliate and abuse women and girls because of a power dynamic or because when they were that age girls wouldn’t talk to them.”

Amy continued: “Whatever your reasoning is, or was. We are watching you and we are all together now and we won’t accept this behavior whether you break the law or not. I’m here to talk if anyone needs any support. Reach out and I’ll try to help as best I can. My number is posted on my bio. In solidarity, Amy.”

Find out how Chris‘ co-star Whitney Cummings reacted to news of the accusations made against him.

