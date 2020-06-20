Ansel Elgort Responds to Sexual Assault Allegation, Says the Relationship Was Consensual

Ansel Elgort is responding to allegations that he sexually assaulted a 17-year-old girl back in 2014.

The 26-year-old actor took to Instagram on Saturday (June 20) to release a statement after a girl named Gabby alleged on Twitter that he assaulted her.

“I was distressed to see the social media posts about me that have been circulating in the past 24 hours,” Ansel wrote. “I cannot claim to understand Gabby’s feelings but her description of events is simply not what happened. I have never and would never assault anyone.”

The day before, Gabby detailed an alleged situation that occurred after meeting Ansel online. In her post, Gabby described the alleged sexual encounter with Ansel, writing, “It was my first time and I was sobbing in pain and I didn’t want to do it the only words that came out of his mouth were ‘we need to break you in.’”

The account where the story was posted has now been deleted.

Ansel continued to share his side of his relationship with Gabby, saying that it was “entirely consensual.”

“What is true is that in New York in 2014, when I was 20, Gabby and I had a brief, legal and entirely consensual relationship. Unfortunately, I did not handle the breakup well,” Ansel admitted. “I stopped responding to her, which is an immature and cruel thing to do to someone. I know this belated apology does not absolve me of my unacceptable behavior when I disappeared.”

Ansel concluded: “As I look back at my attitude, I am disgusted and deeply ashamed of the way I acted. I am truly sorry. I know I must continue to reflect, learn, and work to grow in empathy.”