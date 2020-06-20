Brandon Flynn Literally Has 'Looks That Kill' in New Movie - Watch the Trailer!

Brandon Flynn‘s first movie ever is out now!

The 26-year-old actor, who starred in the Netflix series 13 Reasons Why, is the star of the new film Looks That Kill and he plays a character who literally has.. looks that kill.

The movie is a dark comedy about Max Richards (Flynn), a teenage boy born with a medical condition of being lethally attractive, who is changed forever when he meets Alex (Julia Goldani Telles), a girl with her own bizarre ailment, who aids him on his quest of self-discovery… without accidentally killing someone.

Also starring in the movie are The Maze Runner‘s Ki Hong Lee and Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar‘s Annie Mumolo.

You can rent the movie now on iTunes or other digital retailers.