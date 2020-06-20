Top Stories
Brenton Thwaites & Skylar Astin Are WWII Soldiers 'Ghosts of War' Movie - Watch the Trailer!

Brenton Thwaites & Skylar Astin Are WWII Soldiers 'Ghosts of War' Movie - Watch the Trailer!

Brenton Thwaites and Skylar Astin are playing World War II soldiers in the new movie Ghosts of War, which is now available to watch for DIRECTV subscribers.

The film is available now on DIRECTV and will be available for everyone else to rent on demand and on digital HD on July 17.

Alan Ritchson, Theo Rossi, Kyle Gallner, Billy Zane, and Shaun Toub also star in the war drama, which was written and directed by Eric Bress.

Here’s a synopsis: Five battle-hardened American soldiers are assigned to hold a French Chateau near the end of World War II. Formerly occupied by the Nazi high command, this unexpected respite quickly descends into madness when they encounter a supernatural enemy far more terrifying than anything seen on the battlefield.

Watch the trailer below!
Photos: Vertical Entertainment
