Chris Pratt Goes for a Stroll with Pregnant Wife Katherine Schwarzenegger

Chris Pratt holds hands with his pregnant wife Katherine Schwarzenegger while going for a morning stroll on Saturday (June 20) in Santa Monica, Calif.

The married couple, who are expecting their first child together, wore masks that they kept down whenever they weren’t too close to anyone.

Katherine has been keeping active with her outdoor walks while awaiting the birth of her first child.

Chris will soon be going back to work on his upcoming movie Jurassic World: Dominion. The film was cleared to resume filming in the U.K. starting the week of July 6 and “rigorous safety protocols” will be implemented to ensure everyone stays safe on set.

