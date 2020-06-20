D.L. Hughley Collapses On Stage in Nashville, Rep Updates on His Health

D.L. Hughley is recovering after collapsing on stage during a comedy show in Nashville.

The 57-year-old comedian was performing a set at Zanies Comedy Club on Friday night (June 19) when he collapsed around 11pm.

People on the scene say that D.L. started to slur his words and a security guard gave him a bottle of water, but then he passed out just a minute later. His manager carried him off stage and an ambulance showed up to take him to the hospital, where he was held overnight.

D.L.‘s rep told TMZ that he was “suffering from exhaustion after all the week’s work and travel, and was kept overnight at the hospital for tests under doctor’s orders. He is awake and feeling better, and wishes to thank everyone for the very kind prayer and thoughts.”

