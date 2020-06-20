Top Stories
Kate Beckinsale Throws a Party for Boyfriend Goody Grace's 23th Birthday!

Angelina Jolie Explains Why She Separated from Brad Pitt

Lady Gaga Goes Pantsless for Coffee Run with Michael Polansky

Can You Guess the Hot Celeb Dad Bods?

Sat, 20 June 2020 at 2:00 pm

David Foster's Documentary 'Off the Record' Is Going to Netflix - Watch the Trailer!

David Foster's Documentary 'Off the Record' Is Going to Netflix - Watch the Trailer!

David Foster‘s life and career is the focus of the new documentary David Foster: Off the Record, which is coming soon to Netflix.

The doc will be available for streaming on July 1. It had its word premiere at the 2019 Toronto Film Festival. See photos from the red carpet event now!

The film “profiles entertainment icon and composer/producer David Foster, offering unprecedented access to his private life and stories from his incomparable career.”

Some of the stars interviewed in the film include Lionel Richie, Quincy Jones, Josh Groban, Celine Dion, Barbara Streisand, Quincy Jones, Andrea Bocelli, Bill Clinton, his daughters Sara Foster and Erin Foster, and his wife Katharine McPhee.

At the end of the trailer, David hilariously says, “I would get, and still get, ‘I know you, you’re on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.’ And what I want to say is, ‘Hey, I got 16 f–king Grammys, okay? I’ve sold half a billion records. F–k that show.’”
Photos: Melbar Ent Group
