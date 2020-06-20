Demi Lovato & Max Ehrich Hold Hands After a Nobu Dinner Date

Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich hold hands while making their way out of Nobu restaurant after a dinner date on Friday night (June 19) in Malibu, Calif.

The 27-year-old singer and the 28-year-old The Young and the Restless actor both wore face masks while leaving the restaurant.

Last weekend, Demi and Max went on a getaway at one of the coolest places in the country… the famous “invisible house” in Joshua Tree. You’ve gotta check out the photos of the home, plus some pics of the couple inside. You can see those now at TMZ.

The couple also shared some cute PDA photos of them kissing while in the desert. Make sure to check those out if you missed them.