Top Stories
Ashley Benson Brings Boyfriend G-Eazy as Her Date to Sister Shaylene's Wedding!

Angelina Jolie Explains Why She Separated from Brad Pitt

Lady Gaga Goes Pantsless for Coffee Run with Michael Polansky

Drake Just Did Something Pretty Awesome While Stuck at Home

Sat, 20 June 2020 at 10:44 am

Demi Lovato & Max Ehrich Hold Hands After a Nobu Dinner Date

Demi Lovato & Max Ehrich Hold Hands After a Nobu Dinner Date

Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich hold hands while making their way out of Nobu restaurant after a dinner date on Friday night (June 19) in Malibu, Calif.

The 27-year-old singer and the 28-year-old The Young and the Restless actor both wore face masks while leaving the restaurant.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Demi Lovato

Last weekend, Demi and Max went on a getaway at one of the coolest places in the country… the famous “invisible house” in Joshua Tree. You’ve gotta check out the photos of the home, plus some pics of the couple inside. You can see those now at TMZ.

The couple also shared some cute PDA photos of them kissing while in the desert. Make sure to check those out if you missed them.
Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Demi Lovato, Max Ehrich

