Kate Beckinsale Throws a Party for Boyfriend Goody Grace's 23th Birthday!

Angelina Jolie Explains Why She Separated from Brad Pitt

Lady Gaga Goes Pantsless for Coffee Run with Michael Polansky

Can You Guess the Hot Celeb Dad Bods?

Sat, 20 June 2020 at 1:00 pm

Garrett Hedlund Goes Shirtless Throughout the New 'Dirt Music' Trailer - Watch Now!

Garrett Hedlund stars in the new romantic movie Dirt Music and he goes shirtless throughout the just-released trailer!

The 35-year-old actor stars alongside Boardwalk Empire‘s Kelly MacDonald in the new film, which is based on the novel by Australian writer Tim Winton. The film will be released on VOD and digital HD on July 17.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Garrett Hedlund

Here’s a synopsis: “The fervent attraction between Georgie (MacDonald), a woman stuck in a loveless relationship, and Lu (Hedlund), a musician with a tragic past, gets the better of them when secrets are uncovered that will change their lives.”

Garrett is currently dating Emma Roberts and they have been spotted together many times throughout the quarantine. Check out the latest photos of the couple!
