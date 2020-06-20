Joel Madden is Honoring 'Legendary' Father-In-Law Lionel Richie on His Birthday

Top Stories
Joel Madden is wishing Lionel Richie a happy birthday!

The 41-year-old Good Charlotte rocker took to Instagram on Saturday (June 20) to send his birthday love to the music icon on his 71st birthday.

“Happy Birthday @lionelrichie Legendary Father, Mentor and Friend, Thank you for always Being a rock in my life❤️,” Joel wrote along with a throwback photo of his Nicole Richie with daughter Harlow, 12, and Sparrow, 10, posing with Lionel.

