Judd Apatow Explains Why a 'Freaks & Geeks' Reunion Probably Will Never Happen

The television series Freaks and Geeks lasted only one season, but it has gained a legion of fans in the two decades since it went off the air.

Judd Apatow, one of the show’s executive producers, is opening up about why there probably won’t ever be a reunion that gives us an update on the characters. If you didn’t know, Linda Cardellini‘s character Lindsay ends the series by going on tour with the Grateful Dead.

“The ending came out so well, you get afraid to open it up again,” Judd said in an interview with Boston radio station Mix 104.1. “It’s somewhat of a magical ending, it ends with her just disappearing to go follow The Grateful Dead. You don’t really want to know how that went. You assume she took a lot of acid, so she’d probably would just come home just strung out on acid. So, is that the end we really want?”

Linda starred alongside James Franco, Seth Rogen, Jason Segel, Busy Philipps, and others on the show, which was created by Bridesmaids director Paul Feig.

In a recent interview, Judd explained why the show is not available for streaming.