Jude Law Covers Up His 'Sexy Sadie' Tattoo with a Fish

Sat, 20 June 2020 at 12:43 pm

Jude Law carries his groceries after picking up some food from local markets on Friday (June 19) in London, England.

The 47-year-old actor’s pregnant wife Phillipa Coan was also pictured doing some shopping around town that afternoon.

In the new photos, it was revealed that Jude has covered up the “Sexy Sadie” tattoo that he had gotten for his ex-wife Sadie Frost. The tattoo featured a line from The Beatles’ song of the same name and it read, “you came along to turn on everyone, sexy Sadie.” He covered up the tattoo on his left arm with a picture of a fish.

Jude married Sadie in 1992 and they had three children together before divorcing in 2003. He also has two other kids from two other relationships after his divorce.

Now, Jude and Phillipa are expecting their first child together!
