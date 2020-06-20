Justin Bieber Joins Wife Hailey for a Doctor's Appointment

Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey are seen leaving a medical building on Saturday afternoon (June 20) in Los Angeles.

The married couple seemingly went to the office for a doctor’s appointment that day. Justin wore a red sweatshirt and matching beanie cap, along with gray sweatpants and a blue face mask. Hailey wore a matching workout outfit and a face mask from Justin‘s brand Drew House.

The couple wore the same face masks during the last appearance in public on Thursday.

It was recently revealed that Justin has already achieved a pretty cool feat in his music career this year. He’s the only artist so far to have four top five hits on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2020. Those four songs are “Stuck With U,” “Yummy,” “10,000 Hours,” and “Intentions.”