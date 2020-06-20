Kaia Gerber Shares Juneteenth Information She Just Learned About To Those Looking To Educate Themselves

Kaia Gerber matches her athletic wear to her baby blue arm cast while picking up a cool drink to go from a local store in Los Angeles on Friday afternoon (June 19).

The 18-year-old model got in a workout during the day before heading back home, where she got some education on what exactly Juneteenth is.

“today is Juneteenth. this was not a holiday that I learned about in school,” Kaia admits on Instagram. “the fact that this piece of history is washed over in textbooks is beyond problematic, because Black history is American history and it should not be overlooked.”

She continued, “I am still learning, too – but I wanted to share some important information below about the truth we aren’t being taught…Juneteenth commemorates the real end of slavery in the United States. although the Emancipation Proclamation came two years earlier (in 1863), many slave owners continued to keep Black people captive in Texas. it wasn’t until June 19, 1865 that the 250,000 enslaved people in Texas were freed.” ⠀

“today, Juneteenth is a celebration of freedom, a time to reflect and a time to educate. it is also a reminder that NO ONE is free until EVERYONE is free. please read more about Juneteenth, and advocate for this day to be a recognized national holiday. this is our Independence Day,” Kaia added.

