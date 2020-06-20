Kate Beckinsale Throws a Party for Boyfriend Goody Grace's 23th Birthday!

Kate Beckinsale helped her boyfriend Goody Grace celebrate his 23rd birthday earlier this week!

The young singer turned 23 on Friday (June 19) and Kate threw a party at home for him. She took to Instagram to share photos of the house decked out in balloons and other decorations, though the post has since been deleted.

“Turn up,” Kate captioned the post, which featured her cats laying in the middle of the decorations.

Goody covered a Bob Dylan song on Instagram for his birthday and captioned his post, “23 today, very blessed to see another year. thank you to everyone along on this journey with me, the best is yet to come. covered a very fitting bob dylan song to ring in the new chapter. 🖤∞.”

Kate commented on the post, “Happy birthday I love you 💕.” He wrote back, “i love you 🖤🧚‍♀️.”

You can see Kate‘s photos below via a fan account. Also check out the recent candid photos of the couple stepping out on the town!

Click inside to watch Goody Grace’s birthday performance…

Watch Goody‘s performance below.