Sat, 20 June 2020 at 6:25 pm

Keith Urban Sends Love to Nicole Kidman on Her Birthday!

Keith Urban Sends Love to Nicole Kidman on Her Birthday!

Keith Urban is wishing his wife Nicole Kidman a happy birthday!

The 52-year-old country rocker took to Instagram on Saturday (June 20) to send his love to the actress on her 53rd birthday.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Nicole Kidman

WHAT A GIFT JANELLE AND ANTONY KIDMAN BROUGHT INTO THE WORLD ON THIS DAY !!! Happy Birthday Babygirl ❤️ Xxx,” Keith wrote along with a photo of Nicole surrounded by birthday balloons.

Nicole‘s longtime friend and Big Little Lies co-star Reese Witherspoon commented on the photo, writing, “Happy Birthday Nic!! 💖”

Late last month, Nicole provided an update on her recovery after revealing that she had recently broken her ankle.
Photos: Getty Images
