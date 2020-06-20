Keith Urban Sends Love to Nicole Kidman on Her Birthday!
Keith Urban is wishing his wife Nicole Kidman a happy birthday!
The 52-year-old country rocker took to Instagram on Saturday (June 20) to send his love to the actress on her 53rd birthday.
WHAT A GIFT JANELLE AND ANTONY KIDMAN BROUGHT INTO THE WORLD ON THIS DAY !!! Happy Birthday Babygirl ❤️ Xxx,” Keith wrote along with a photo of Nicole surrounded by birthday balloons.
Nicole‘s longtime friend and Big Little Lies co-star Reese Witherspoon commented on the photo, writing, “Happy Birthday Nic!! 💖”
Late last month, Nicole provided an update on her recovery after revealing that she had recently broken her ankle.