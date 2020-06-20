Leonardo DiCaprio Helps Camila Morrone Celebrate 23rd Birthday with Star-Studded Yacht Party

Camila Morrone celebrated her 23rd birthday this week and she celebrated with a private yacht party attended by boyfriend Leonardo DiCaprio and some celebrity friends!

The Mickey and the Bear actress turned 23 on Tuesday (June 16) and celebrated a few days later on Friday (June 19).

The birthday party had a western theme with guests wearing cowboy hats. They met up in Marina Del Rey, Calif. at around 11am and sailed out to Malibu. They arrived back to shore at around 4:30pm.

Some of the celebs in attendance at the party included Nina Dobrev and her boyfriend Shaun White, as well as Leo‘s longtime friends Kevin Connolly and Lukas Haas. You can see photos from the party on Page Six.

