'Lord of the Rings' Director Peter Jackson Pays Tribute to the Late Ian Holm, Who Play Bilbo Baggins

Peter Jackson, the director of the Lord of the Rings film franchise, is paying tribute to the late Ian Holm, who passed away this week.

Holm played the role of Bilbo Baggins in the movies. He died on Friday (June 19) following a battle with Parkinson’s disease.

“I’m feeling very sad at the passing of Sir Ian Holm. Ian was such a delightful, generous man. Quiet, but cheeky, with a lovely twinkle in his eye,” Jackson wrote in his lengthy tribute.

Peter told many stories about working with Ian

“Watching Ian Holm perform taught me so much – as Ian was being his usual quiet self, that just somehow happened. It was a privilege to work with him, and a blessing to know him,” Jackson said. “I’ve always loved Ian’s performance in the final scenes of Return of the King. ‘I think I’m quite ready for another adventure.’ Farewell, dear Bilbo. Safe travels, darling Ian.”

