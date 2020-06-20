Top Stories
Sat, 20 June 2020 at 11:00 am

Normal People's Daisy Edgar-Jones Reveals How the Intimate Scenes Looked So Realistic

Normal People's Daisy Edgar-Jones Reveals How the Intimate Scenes Looked So Realistic

Daisy Edgar-Jones is opening up about the success of her Hulu series Normal People and what it was like filming those intimate scenes with co-star Paul Mescal.

The 22-year-old actress chatted with Porter and said, “I feel very lucky to have met Paul through this process. He’s a wonderful, wonderful person and a very giving actor… He’ll be a friend for life.”

Daisy credits the realistic sex scenes to Ita O’Brien‘s intimacy direction. She said, “You need more protection because it is a stunt, with physical maneuvers that you need to make look realistic – just like in a fight scene… Mentally, it’s a really vulnerable place to put yourself in.”

The show was released back in April while we were in the middle of quarantine, so Daisy hasn’t really been able to experience the success of the show.

“I turn my phone off and then I’m just inside, and my life isn’t very different, so it’s difficult to comprehend that it really is that big… We just can’t believe the reaction,” she said.

Here’s what Paul had to say about going full frontal on the series!

Read more from Daisy‘s interview on Net-a-Porter.com!
