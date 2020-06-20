Pregnant Rooney Mara Keeps Her Bump Covered While Heading to a Checkup

Rooney Mara covers up her baby bump with her bag while heading to a doctor’s office for a checkup on Friday (June 19) in Los Angeles.

The 35-year-old Oscar-nominated actress is currently pregnant with her first child. This will also be the first child for her partner Joaquin Phoenix!

It has been a couple years since Rooney has had a movie in theaters, but she will be seen on screen in the near future in the movie Nightmare Alley. The upcoming thriller reunites her with Carol co-star Cate Blanchett and the star-studded cast also includes Bradley Cooper, Toni Collette, Willem Dafoe, and Ron Perlman. (See photos from set!)

Nightmare Alley is directed by Oscar winner Guillermo del Toro and he co-wrote the screenplay with Kim Morgan.