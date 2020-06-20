Top Stories
Kate Beckinsale Throws a Party for Boyfriend Goody Grace's 23th Birthday!

Kate Beckinsale Throws a Party for Boyfriend Goody Grace's 23th Birthday!

Angelina Jolie Explains Why She Separated from Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie Explains Why She Separated from Brad Pitt

Lady Gaga Goes Pantsless for Coffee Run with Michael Polansky

Lady Gaga Goes Pantsless for Coffee Run with Michael Polansky

Can You Guess the Hot Celeb Dad Bods?

Can You Guess the Hot Celeb Dad Bods?

Sat, 20 June 2020 at 4:31 pm

Pregnant Rooney Mara Keeps Her Bump Covered While Heading to a Checkup

Pregnant Rooney Mara Keeps Her Bump Covered While Heading to a Checkup

Rooney Mara covers up her baby bump with her bag while heading to a doctor’s office for a checkup on Friday (June 19) in Los Angeles.

The 35-year-old Oscar-nominated actress is currently pregnant with her first child. This will also be the first child for her partner Joaquin Phoenix!

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Rooney Mara

It has been a couple years since Rooney has had a movie in theaters, but she will be seen on screen in the near future in the movie Nightmare Alley. The upcoming thriller reunites her with Carol co-star Cate Blanchett and the star-studded cast also includes Bradley Cooper, Toni Collette, Willem Dafoe, and Ron Perlman. (See photos from set!)

Nightmare Alley is directed by Oscar winner Guillermo del Toro and he co-wrote the screenplay with Kim Morgan.

Just Jared on Facebook
rooney mara covers up baby bump 01
rooney mara covers up baby bump 02
rooney mara covers up baby bump 03
rooney mara covers up baby bump 04
rooney mara covers up baby bump 05

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Pregnant Celebrities, Rooney Mara

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty Images
  • Jamie Foxx is bulking up to play Mike Tyson - see his muscles! - TMZ
  • Check out the first look of Lili Reinhart's new movie - Just Jared Jr
  • Kristen Doute has broken her silence after being fired from Vanderpump Rules - TooFab
  • See photos from Raven Symone's intimate, backyard wedding! - Just Jared Jr