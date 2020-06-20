Top Stories
James Van Der Beek Has Shared Some Devastating News

James Van Der Beek Has Shared Some Devastating News

'Riverdale' Stars Meet Up for Dinner on Friday Night in L.A.

'Riverdale' Stars Meet Up for Dinner on Friday Night in L.A.

Can You Guess the Hot Celeb Dad Bods?

Can You Guess the Hot Celeb Dad Bods?

Sat, 20 June 2020 at 8:13 pm

Prince William Poses with All The Kids in Candid Father's Day Photos Taken by Wife Kate!

Prince William Poses with All The Kids in Candid Father's Day Photos Taken by Wife Kate!

Prince William is giving a glimpse inside his life as a dad!

The Duke of Cambridge shared a few photos with his three kids – Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 5, and Prince Louis, 2 – taken earlier this month in Norfolk by wife Kate Middleton.

In the first photo released on Saturday (June 20) in honor of Father’s Day on Sunday, Prince William beams from ear to ear while his kids pile up on top of him. In the second photo, Prince William sits on a swing with Prince Louis on his lap, Princess Charlotte sweetly leaning up against him, and Prince George smiling from behind.

This Father’s Day, June 21, is also Prince William‘s 38th birthday.

Because of the pandemic, William, Kate, and the kids have been self-quarantining at their country home, Anmer Hall, in Norfolk.

The day before, Kate and William made their first public appearances since the pandemic began.
Just Jared on Facebook
prince william all three kids taken by kate middleton 01
prince william all three kids taken by kate middleton 02

Photos: The Duchess of Cambridge
Posted to: Kate Middleton, Prince George, Prince Louis, Prince William, Princess Charlotte

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty Images
  • Jamie Foxx is bulking up to play Mike Tyson - see his muscles! - TMZ
  • Check out the first look of Lili Reinhart's new movie - Just Jared Jr
  • Kristen Doute has broken her silence after being fired from Vanderpump Rules - TooFab
  • See photos from Raven Symone's intimate, backyard wedding! - Just Jared Jr