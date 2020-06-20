Prince William Poses with All The Kids in Candid Father's Day Photos Taken by Wife Kate!

Prince William is giving a glimpse inside his life as a dad!

The Duke of Cambridge shared a few photos with his three kids – Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 5, and Prince Louis, 2 – taken earlier this month in Norfolk by wife Kate Middleton.

In the first photo released on Saturday (June 20) in honor of Father’s Day on Sunday, Prince William beams from ear to ear while his kids pile up on top of him. In the second photo, Prince William sits on a swing with Prince Louis on his lap, Princess Charlotte sweetly leaning up against him, and Prince George smiling from behind.

This Father’s Day, June 21, is also Prince William‘s 38th birthday.

Because of the pandemic, William, Kate, and the kids have been self-quarantining at their country home, Anmer Hall, in Norfolk.

The day before, Kate and William made their first public appearances since the pandemic began.