Rebel Wilson Says She Was Paid Big By Studios Not To Lose Weight

Rebel Wilson is opening up about her fitness and health journey in a new interview.

The 40-year-old actress shared with The Sun that she felt like she wasn’t going to work much this year, so she set out to make it a year of “health. I’ve been naming my years now, and, that’s kind of having these resolutions but for the whole year.”

Rebel adds, “I always thought that I may be psychic and I always felt this year I wasn’t really going to work much. I turned 40 as well in March and so I thought, This is gonna be it. This is going to be the year for me to just concentrate on the health benefits.”

She went on, explaining she doesn’t have a target goal weight in mind, but did reveal that in the past, she was paid to be bigger by some studios.

“I was overeating and I had a job where I was paid a lot of money to be bigger, at times, which kind of can mess with your head a bit,” she shared. “So now I’m just trying to work on the mental side and the physical job and doing a lot of personal training and, and on the nutrition side, like, it’s cool.”

