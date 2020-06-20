Top Stories
Ashley Benson Brings Boyfriend G-Eazy as Her Date to Sister Shaylene's Wedding!

Angelina Jolie Explains Why She Separated from Brad Pitt

Lady Gaga Goes Pantsless for Coffee Run with Michael Polansky

Drake Just Did Something Pretty Awesome While Stuck at Home

Sat, 20 June 2020 at 12:01 am

Rebel Wilson Says She Was Paid Big By Studios Not To Lose Weight

Rebel Wilson is opening up about her fitness and health journey in a new interview.

The 40-year-old actress shared with The Sun that she felt like she wasn’t going to work much this year, so she set out to make it a year of “health. I’ve been naming my years now, and, that’s kind of having these resolutions but for the whole year.”

Rebel adds, “I always thought that I may be psychic and I always felt this year I wasn’t really going to work much. I turned 40 as well in March and so I thought, This is gonna be it. This is going to be the year for me to just concentrate on the health benefits.”

She went on, explaining she doesn’t have a target goal weight in mind, but did reveal that in the past, she was paid to be bigger by some studios.

“I was overeating and I had a job where I was paid a lot of money to be bigger, at times, which kind of can mess with your head a bit,” she shared. “So now I’m just trying to work on the mental side and the physical job and doing a lot of personal training and, and on the nutrition side, like, it’s cool.”

If you missed it, Rebel has opened up a lot recently about her journey with fans on Instagram. See her latest snap here!
