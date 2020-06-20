Top Stories
Sat, 20 June 2020 at 2:58 pm

'Riverdale' Stars Meet Up for Dinner on Friday Night in L.A.

'Riverdale' Stars Meet Up for Dinner on Friday Night in L.A.

Cole Sprouse and KJ Apa join a group of friends for dinner at an outdoor restaurant on Friday night (June 19) in Silver Lake, Calif.

The guys, who both star on the CW’s Riverdale, were joined by their co-star Madelaine Petsch, as well as some other pals.

Last weekend, Cole was spotted at dinner with Madelaine and some other celeb friends as well.

Earlier this week, KJ spoke out after he was criticized for not posting about the Blake Lives Matter movement. He expressed that he does support the movement, but doesn’t feel he needs to post about his opinions and beliefs on social media.

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Cole Sprouse, KJ Apa, Madelaine Petsch, Riverdale

