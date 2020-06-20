Top Stories
Kate Beckinsale Throws a Party for Boyfriend Goody Grace's 23th Birthday!

Kate Beckinsale Throws a Party for Boyfriend Goody Grace's 23th Birthday!

Angelina Jolie Explains Why She Separated from Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie Explains Why She Separated from Brad Pitt

Lady Gaga Goes Pantsless for Coffee Run with Michael Polansky

Lady Gaga Goes Pantsless for Coffee Run with Michael Polansky

Can You Guess the Hot Celeb Dad Bods?

Can You Guess the Hot Celeb Dad Bods?

Sat, 20 June 2020 at 3:31 pm

Six People on Trump's Campaign Staff Test Positive for Coronavirus Ahead of Rally

Six People on Trump's Campaign Staff Test Positive for Coronavirus Ahead of Rally
  • See what the Trump campaign had to say about campaign staffers testing positive for coronavirus – TMZ
  • The cast of Riverdale went out for dinner and we have photos – Just Jared Jr
  • This star held a red carpet event in the middle of the pandemic – Lainey Gossip
  • Queer Eye‘s Bobby Berk claims this celeb once stole from him – TooFab
  • Get details on why AMC Theatres caused controversy this week – Celebitchy
  • Another comedian is being accused of being a predator – DListed
  • Bella Thorne might be joining the cast of a popular British series – Just Jared Jr
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Coronavirus, Donald Trump, Newsies

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty Images
  • Jamie Foxx is bulking up to play Mike Tyson - see his muscles! - TMZ
  • Check out the first look of Lili Reinhart's new movie - Just Jared Jr
  • Kristen Doute has broken her silence after being fired from Vanderpump Rules - TooFab
  • See photos from Raven Symone's intimate, backyard wedding! - Just Jared Jr