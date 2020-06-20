Top Stories
James Van Der Beek Has Shared Some Devastating News

'Riverdale' Stars Meet Up for Dinner on Friday Night in L.A.

Can You Guess the Hot Celeb Dad Bods?

Sat, 20 June 2020 at 8:54 pm

'The Bachelor's Bekah Martinez Welcomes Second Child with Boyfriend Grayston Leonard!

Bekah Martinez is a mom of two!

The 25-year-old The Bachelor alum announced that she and boyfriend Grayston Leonard welcomed their second child, a son, at home on Friday, June 19.

“He’s. HERE. ♥️ Born blissfully in our living room at 2:52am, June 19th. 7lbs, 8oz.,” Bekah wrote on Instagram. “No name yet; suggestions welcome :) Birth story coming soon. ✨”

Bekah competed on Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s season of The Bachelor. After the show, she began dating Grayston in early 2018.

The couple welcomed their first child Ruth back in February 2019.

Congratulations to Bekah and Grayson!
