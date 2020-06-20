Top Stories
Kate Beckinsale Throws a Party for Boyfriend Goody Grace's 23th Birthday!

Angelina Jolie Explains Why She Separated from Brad Pitt

Lady Gaga Goes Pantsless for Coffee Run with Michael Polansky

Can You Guess the Hot Celeb Dad Bods?

Sat, 20 June 2020 at 12:00 pm

Theo James Tries to Bring Dead Wife Back to Life in 'Archive' - Watch the Trailer!

Theo James is starring in the upcoming movie Archive, which you’ll be able to watch at home this summer!

The 35-year-old actor, who played Four in the Divergent franchise, stars alongside Stacy Martin in the film, which takes place in 2038.

Also starring in the movie are Rhona Mitra and Toby Jones.

Here is the film’s synopsis: “George Almore is working on a true human-equivalent AI. His latest prototype is almost ready. This sensitive phase is also the riskiest. Especially as he has a goal that must be hidden at all costs: being reunited with his dead wife.”

Archive will be available to rent on demand and digital HD on July 10.

A couple years ago, Theo tied the knot with a former co-star and there were photos from the wedding!
