Twitter Is Loving Netflix's New Reality Obstacle Course Series 'Floor Is Lava'

Floor is Lava was once just a popular game you could play at home with your friends where you did anything but touch the floor and now Netflix has turned it into a super funny obstacle course for entertainment.

In the new series, teams compete to navigate rooms flooded with lava by leaping from chairs, hanging from curtains and swinging from chandeliers.

After the show debuted on the streaming service, fans are sharing their thoughts about it on social media.

There are many who are loving the concept, while others not so much.

JustJared.com gathered up the best reactions from Twitter about the show and they’ll probably convince you to give the show a shot.

Check them all out inside now…

Click inside to see all the Twitter reactions to “The Floor is Lava”…

There’s a show on Netflix called the Floor is Lava and it’s delightful. It’s like being a kid again pretending the floor was lava and using furniture/household objects to cross it. Highly recommend. — Abbie (@JCaroline21) June 20, 2020

The Floor Is Lava is my new addiction. It’s exhilarating to watch all of these obnoxious people disappear below the waves. — Danni (@xdanni1984x) June 20, 2020

The Floor is Lava. Wtf. I’m hooked already 😂 — Jennifer Nicholson (@Jen_Taylor2) June 19, 2020

im watching the floor is lava on netflix WHY AM I SO EASILY AMUSED IM SCREAMING WHEN THEY FALL IN NZBXJXJXNX — 🦋 kavi the clown¹²⁽⁷⁾ (@yeohunni) June 19, 2020

So did y’all know there was a show on Netflix called “The Floor is Lava”??

Yeah… that’s my Friday night. — Morgan (@morganlbischoff) June 20, 2020

Whoever came up with "The Floor is Lava" on @NetflixUK needs more money ASAP and we need to see this in UK/IRE cos honestly this is the kinda telly I wanna watch and really, TAKE PART IN! Also, some craic watching people face plant lava.. alot 🤣 pic.twitter.com/AmJdt6u5Rj — ElRyan 🍀 (@ElRyaner) June 19, 2020

Uhhhh, can any of the #escaperoom places offer this, please! The floor is LAVA! pic.twitter.com/fVxsJrkxRV — crystal monteleone (@mrscrmonteleone) June 20, 2020

If I was a young child I can imagine Netflix's Floor Is Lava scaring the absolute shit out of me. — H.J. Rethuan (@hjrethuan) June 20, 2020

We watched an episode of The Floor Is Lava on Netflix tonight. Then we watched another. And another. It's good fun. — JC Chupack 💙⭐⭐💚 (@jcchupack) June 20, 2020

Uh living for the new #Netflix show Floor is Lava! I’ve always played versions of “Hot Lava,” as a kid so seeing this play out in a game show…where people fall into actual water / lava and act all dramatic cracks me up / stresses me out. 🤣 #FloorIsLavaNetflix — Matt Dela Cruz (@mattdelacruz) June 20, 2020

“the floor is lava” series seems interesting…I wouldn’t mind attempting it actually 😝 — Ganaesh (@Ganaeshfridayyy) June 20, 2020

There is a new show on Netflix called ‘The Floor Is Lava’ and it’s everyone’s childhood dream. — Alison Kate (@LeathamKate) June 20, 2020

Netflix added a new show called "The floor is lava". I've been waiting my whole childhood for this. — JDP (@JustinDP) June 20, 2020

Ok to be real for a second, we’re watching The Floor is Lava on Netflix and I really wish these Wipeout type of obstacle courses existed IRL because I would 100% do one. Someone make a business out of this please. — Jimmy (@oxfordpixel) June 20, 2020