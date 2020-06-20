Top Stories
Ashley Benson Brings Boyfriend G-Eazy as Her Date to Sister Shaylene's Wedding!

Angelina Jolie Explains Why She Separated from Brad Pitt

Lady Gaga Goes Pantsless for Coffee Run with Michael Polansky

Drake Just Did Something Pretty Awesome While Stuck at Home

Sat, 20 June 2020 at 3:02 am

Twitter Is Loving Netflix's New Reality Obstacle Course Series 'Floor Is Lava'

Floor is Lava was once just a popular game you could play at home with your friends where you did anything but touch the floor and now Netflix has turned it into a super funny obstacle course for entertainment.

In the new series, teams compete to navigate rooms flooded with lava by leaping from chairs, hanging from curtains and swinging from chandeliers.

After the show debuted on the streaming service, fans are sharing their thoughts about it on social media.

There are many who are loving the concept, while others not so much.

JustJared.com gathered up the best reactions from Twitter about the show and they’ll probably convince you to give the show a shot.

Check them all out inside now…

Click inside to see all the Twitter reactions to “The Floor is Lava”…
