James Van Der Beek Has Shared Some Devastating News

'Riverdale' Stars Meet Up for Dinner on Friday Night in L.A.

Can You Guess the Hot Celeb Dad Bods?

Sat, 20 June 2020 at 7:17 pm

Vanessa Bryant Celebrates Daughter Capri's First Birthday in Emotional Post

Capri Bryant is a year old!

Vanessa Bryant took to her Instagram on Saturday (June 20) to celebrate her youngest daughter’s first birthday with an emotional post which also honored her late husband Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna, 13.

“Happy 1st Birthday Capri! Mommy, Daddy, Nani, Gigi and BB love you SO much!!” Vanessa wrote. “God Bless you sweet princess. Capri Kobe Bryant a.k.a ‘Koko-Bean’ named after her dearly missed daddy, Kobe Bean Bryant. We miss you SO much Gigi and Daddy.”

Vanessa recently explained why she and her eldest daughter Natalie, 17, decided to block fan pages on Instagram.

Just recently, Vanessa revealed she got two tattoos in honor of Gigi and Kobe.

