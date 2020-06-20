Top Stories
Kate Beckinsale Throws a Party for Boyfriend Goody Grace's 23th Birthday!

Angelina Jolie Explains Why She Separated from Brad Pitt

Lady Gaga Goes Pantsless for Coffee Run with Michael Polansky

Can You Guess the Hot Celeb Dad Bods?

Sat, 20 June 2020 at 4:46 pm

Who is the 'Floor Is Lava' Host? Meet Rutledge Wood Now!

The new game show Floor Is Lava is currently number one on the overall Netflix chart after just one day on the streaming service!

The show is hosted by Rutledge Wood, who is likely a household name for any families who love NASCAR. He is best known for his work as a racing analyst and for hosting the History Channel series Top Gear.

Wood was born in Alabama and moved to Georgia, where he graduated from high school and then attended the University of Georgia as a marketing major. He started working for the SPEED Television Network in 2005 and quickly fell in love with racing.

“When I started, I didn’t know much about NASCAR, but I fell in love with it quickly,” he told Skirts and Scuffs back in 2011. “It’s hard to believe I’ve been on the road with NASCAR that long, but it has flown by.”

Rutledge has also hosted food shows like Southern and Hungry and now he’s working on the viral sensation Floor is Lava.

Floor Is Lava takes the “floor is lava” meme to life by having teams move from one end of a room to another while leaping over obstacles. But if they fall into the lava on the floor, they are out. Read how people are reacting to the show on Twitter.
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Floor Is Lava, Rutledge Wood

