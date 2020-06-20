Willow Smith Talks About How Cancel Culture 'Doesn't Lead To Learning'

Willow Smith had a deep conversation with mom Jada Pinkett Smith about cancel culture during an episode of Red Table Talk.

While discussing Juneteenth with Jada‘s Gammy, Dr. Angela Davis and activist Tamika D. Mallory, the topic of cancel culture came up and Willow, 19, isn’t a fan of it.

“[It] is so prevalent right now,” she shared. “I’m seeing people shaming others, like saying really terrible things. Shaming people for what they are choosing to say or shaming people for not saying anything at all. I feel like if we really want change, shaming doesn’t lead to learning.”

Tamika was in agreement of Willow’s statement.

“Cancel culture is a little dangerous,” she added. “It definitely is because none of us are perfect. It is a space that is a little difficult to maneuver because you do have to leave people room to make mistakes, to grow and to learn, but they have to show that they’re willing.”

