Andy Cohen & Anderson Cooper Host Virtual Introduction for Their Sons on Father's Day - Watch!

Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper‘s sons are finally meeting!

Andy was joined by longtime pal Anderson for a special Father’s Day edition of Watch What Happens Live! on Sunday (June 21).

During their virtual interview, the dad’s introduced their sons to each other for the first time.

Andy is dad to son Benjamin, 16 months, and Anderson is dad to son Wyatt, who he just welcomed in late April.

“Ben, this is going to be your good buddy Wyatt,” Andy said to his son. “You guys are going to travel together. And id you like him half as much as I like his daddy, you’re going to be great friends.”

