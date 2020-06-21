Ashley Benson & G-Eazy Have a Romantic Dinner Date Outside

Ashley Benson and G-Eazy are having a cute dinner date.

The Pretty Little Liars actress and the “Me, Myself & I” rapper were spotted having a casual romantic dinner date on Saturday night (June 20) in Los Feliz, Calif.

The two were seen dining el fresco at a restaurant amid the global health crisis, and they laughed and smiled throughout their meal.

Ashley and G-Eazy first sparked dating rumors last month after they were spotted kissing in his car.

Earlier in the weekend, it was revealed that Ashley brought G-Eazy as her date to her sister Shaylene‘s wedding this week, who tied the knote iwth financial advisor Adam Swerdlow in an intimate ceremony in California. Find out more about it!