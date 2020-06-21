'Bachelor' Star Bekah Martinez Breastfeeds Her Newborn Son & Daughter at the Same Time!

Bekah Martinez is busy!

The 25-year-old Bachelor star posted a video on her Instagram Story on Saturday (June 20) showing herself breastfeeding her newborn son and her 16-month-old daughter Ruth at the same time.

“In case you were wondering how breastfeeding is going… 😂😂😂” she wrote on the Instagram Story, which showed her children both feeding at the same time.

Bekah and boyfriend Grayston Leonard welcomed a baby boy on Friday (June 19). They don’t have a name yet, but are open to suggestions!

The couple welcomed their first child Ruth back in February of 2019.

Bekah competed on Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s season of The Bachelor. After the show, she began dating Grayston in early 2018.

