Sun, 21 June 2020 at 6:04 pm

Brian Austin Green Shares Rare Pic With His Kids For Father's Day

Brian Austin Green Shares Rare Pic With His Kids For Father's Day

Brian Austin Green is sharing a very rare picture on his social media today, in honor of Father’s Day.

The 46-year-old actor leans into his three children that he shares with ex, Megan FoxBodhi, Noah and Journey as he sits in a bathrobe, eating some breakfast.

“My heart ❤️ Happy Fathers Day everyone,” Brian captioned the picture for his feed.

He added that his oldest child, Kassius texted him at “12:21am this morning :)” to wish him a Happy Father’s Day.

Brian shares Kassius with ex, Vanessa Marcil. He shared a rare photo of Kass late last year, too.

Just recently, Brian and Megan announced they were splitting up after many years together, and he was spotted out with a familiar reality star. See the pics here!
