Camila Cabello Drops 'First Man' Music Video on Father's Day Dedicated To Her Dad

Camila Cabello went through home video footage to put together her brand new music video for “First Man”.

The 23-year-old singer dropped the new visual, specially for Father’s Day, and it features a lot of home movies of her dad, Alejandro.

“Papa, I made this for you. thank you for loving me, unconditionally, ferociously, and constantly. doesnt matter if I fail or succeed, doesn’t matter if I feel on top of the world or like the dirt on my shoe lol. you love me just because you love me, without me needing to do or be anything other than just me,” Camila wrote in thanks to her dad.

She continued, “Thank you endlessly, for everything. Thank you for showing me what love is and for showing me how to be loved. I will always be your little girl ❤️ te amo mucho papa, thank you for being my hero, happy Father’s Day.”

Camila dedicated her performance at the 2020 Grammys to her dad, who she walked the red carpet with, too.

