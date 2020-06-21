Chris Pine Jokes Around with Photographers While Out with Girlfriend Annabelle Wallis!

Top Stories
Sun, 21 June 2020 at 1:45 am

Chris Pine is having a little fun with photographers!

The 39-year-old Wonder Woman actor pretended to take pictures of the photographers while stopping by a Dunkin on Saturday afternoon (June 20) in Los Feliz, Calif.

Joining Chris on his coffee run was girlfriend Annabelle Wallis.

A couple of days before, Chris and the 35-year-old English actress were spotted doing some shopping at a local pet store.

Chris‘ new movie Wonder Woman 1984 should have been playing in theaters right now, but it was moved to August, and then October amid the ever-changing release schedules due to coronavirus. AMC Theatres just announced new policies for the reopening of movie theaters this summer and one detail is causing a lot of controversy.
