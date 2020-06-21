Top Stories
Shane Dawson Announces He Is 'Done With' the Beauty YouTuber World Amid Drama

Shane Dawson Announces He Is 'Done With' the Beauty YouTuber World Amid Drama

The Black Eyed Peas Reveal Why Fergie Isn't With Them

The Black Eyed Peas Reveal Why Fergie Isn't With Them

Can You Guess the Hot Celeb Dad Bods?

Can You Guess the Hot Celeb Dad Bods?

Sun, 21 June 2020 at 9:52 am

Chrissy Teigen Shows Her 'Healing Boobies' After Implant Removal Surgery

Chrissy Teigen Shows Her 'Healing Boobies' After Implant Removal Surgery

Chrissy Teigen got her breast implants removed in the past few weeks and she revealed that surgery went well.

Now, she’s healing after having the implants in for several years. She celebrated with a cake that looked like her removed implants!

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Chrissy Teigen

Now, she posted an image to her Instagram Story that showed her “healing boobies” with her son Miles‘ bearded dragon resting on them.

We hope Chrissy is recovering well and enjoying her time with family as she heals up!

Check out the photo that Chrissy Teigen posted of her “healing” after her breast implant removal surgery earlier this month…
Just Jared on Facebook
chrissy teigen breasts 01

Photos: Getty, Instagram Story
Posted to: Chrissy Teigen

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty Images
  • Tiffany Haddish speaks at a Black Lives Matter protest in West Hollywood - TMZ
  • Raven Symone is getting love from Disney Channel stars after her wedding - Just Jared Jr
  • Bobby Berk claims a RHONY star "stole" from his store - TooFab
  • Find out how Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are preparing for their baby - Just Jared Jr