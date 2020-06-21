Chrissy Teigen Shows Her 'Healing Boobies' After Implant Removal Surgery

Chrissy Teigen got her breast implants removed in the past few weeks and she revealed that surgery went well.

Now, she’s healing after having the implants in for several years. She celebrated with a cake that looked like her removed implants!

Now, she posted an image to her Instagram Story that showed her “healing boobies” with her son Miles‘ bearded dragon resting on them.

We hope Chrissy is recovering well and enjoying her time with family as she heals up!

Check out the photo that Chrissy Teigen posted of her “healing” after her breast implant removal surgery earlier this month…